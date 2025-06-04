Wanted Man Brings Loaded Handgun To Hudson Regional Hospital: Cops

Secaucus police responded to the hospital on Meadowlands Parkway around 9:45 a.m. after a staff member reported a man inside the facility had a handgun, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.

Officers found the man, identified as 23-year-old Esai J. Baskerville, and recovered a fully loaded Springfield Hellcat semi-automatic 9mm handgun, police said.

Baskerville was arrested at the scene. Police say he also had an active warrant out of Newark with a $5,000 bail and a 10 percent option.

Baskerville was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of handgun ammunition, and possession of a handgun in a health care facility. He was taken to the Hudson County Jail.

