Two Jersey Teens Arrested For Stealing Car, Burglaries: Secaucus PD

On Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Mallard Place on a report of several individuals wearing ski masks in the process of burglarizing vehicles, Secaucus police said. When officers arrived, a Honda Pilot was driving at a high rate of speed and narrowly missed striking a marked police vehicle, police said. Officers observed the occupants wearing ski masks and the vehicle’s license plate, but lost sight of it almost immediately, due to the reckless manner it was being operated, police said. Three vehicles were burglarized and attempts were made to burglarize four others, police said.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the stolen Honda Pilot was recovered in Montclair, police said.

An investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old and they were charged with three counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving a stolen property, police said.

Police discovered evidence linking the 17-year-old to a vehicle stolen from Secaucus in October 2023 and he was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Secaucus and receive free news updates.