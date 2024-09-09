Partly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Three Men Had More Than 150 Grams Of Cocaine: Hudson County Prosecutor

Three men were recently arrested and charged after a narcotics investigation in Secaucus resulted in the recovery of over 150 grams of cocaine and approximately 20 grams of MDMA, authorities said.

Secaucus police

Secaucus police

 Photo Credit: Secaucus Police
Sam Barron

Nelson Villegas-Rios, a 33-year-old Lyndhurst resident and Sebastian Ospina Osorio, a 34-year-old New York resident were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and charged with distributing cocaine and ecstasy, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. They were arrested on Plaza Drive in Secaucus.

Larry Marin, a 27-year-old Lodi resident was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and charged with distributing cocaine.

to follow Daily Voice Secaucus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE