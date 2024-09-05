Secaucus Man Busted For Child Porn: Police

Officers began investigating Dominic Gravina after receiving a tip that an image of child sexual abuse material was uploaded on a device that belonged to him, Secaucus police said in a release.

A search was conducted of Gravina's Koelle Boulevard residence and electronic devices belong to him were seized, police said.

Gravina was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

