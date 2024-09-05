Fair 74°

SHARE

Secaucus Man Busted For Child Porn: Police

A 64-year-old Secaucus man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography on Wednesday, Sept. 4, authorities said.

Dominic Gravina

Dominic Gravina

 Photo Credit: Secaucus Police
Sam Barron

Officers began investigating Dominic Gravina after receiving a tip that an image of child sexual abuse material was uploaded on a device that belonged to him, Secaucus police said in a release. 

A search was conducted of Gravina's Koelle Boulevard residence and electronic devices belong to him were seized, police said.

Gravina was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Secaucus and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE