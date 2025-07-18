Dr. Ritesh Kalra, 51, of Secaucus, was charged in a five-count federal complaint with three counts of unlawful opioid distribution and two counts of healthcare fraud, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said in a Friday, July 18 announcement. Kalra appeared in Newark federal court and was released on home incarceration and an unsecured $100,000 bond. He must shut down his practice and is prohibited from prescribing medication while the case is pending.

Kalra allegedly issued more than 31,000 oxycodone prescriptions between 2019 and early 2025, sometimes writing more than 50 in a single day, federal officials said. Several former employees said female patients told them Kalra demanded sex in exchange for those prescriptions.

In one case, Kalra allegedly forced a patient to have anal sex during multiple clinical appointments. When she refused further encounters, Kalra stopped her prescriptions and discharged her from his care.

Another woman, a former employee and patient, said Kalra asked to suck her breasts during her first appointment, and later continued prescribing her opioids even after she was fired and had no contact with him, according to a criminal complaint. Kalra still billed Medicaid for in-person visits that never occurred.

A third patient received prescriptions while he was incarcerated at the Essex County jail, despite having no contact with Kalra. According to records, Kalra falsely documented physical exams and billed Medicaid for appointments on dates when the patient was behind bars.

Kalra faces up to 20 years in prison for each drug distribution count and up to 10 years for each healthcare fraud count.

The charges are accusations. Kalra is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Secaucus and receive free news updates.