Pickpocketing Family Steals $1,400 From Unsuspecting Victim At Secaucus Sneaker Expo: Police

A family of pickpocketers from Somerset County are facing charges after police allege they stole more than $1,400 from an unsuspecting victim in Hudson County.

 Photo Credit: Secaucus PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Anthony Curichumbe-Guilcapi, 21, Luis Cholota-Maldonado, Silvia Curichumbe-Guilcapi, 38, and Dolores Cholota-Curichumbe, 21, who live together in North Plainfield, conspired to steal the cash from the victim at Sneaker Expo on Plaza Drive in Secaucus on Aug. 22 around 9:30 a.m., Secaucus Police Deputy Chief Joseph Baccola said.

"Anthony, Luis and Dolores bumped into the victim to distract the victim, while Silvia stole the cash from the victim's person," Baccola said. "The actors were identified and later turned themselves into the Secaucus Police."

All four were charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.

