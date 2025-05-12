Newark Teens Stole BMW, Audi From Secaucus Driveway: Police

On Wednesday, April 16, a witness alerted officers about a red BMW M3 abandoned in the roadway near Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus police said. The occupants of the vehicle fled and got into a white SUV, police said. At the same time, police received a 9-1-1 call from an Arn Terrace resident who said he witnessed his neighbor's vehicles being stolen from the driveway, police said.

An investigation by Secaucus police determined three men traveled to Secaucus in a Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Irvington, but had not been reported stolen yet, officers said. Two of the suspects entered the residence and took the keys to a BMW M3 and Audi Q7, then fled the scene in the stolen vehicles, police said.

After abandoning the BMW, the suspects fled in the Audi, police said. Police pursued the Audi, which fled the area at speeds in excess of 100 mph, but they lost sight of it when the Audi entered the highway en route to Newark, officers said.

The Audi was located in Newark hours later, police said.

Two 17-year-olds were identified as the suspects and were arrested and charged with residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of moveable property, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to receive a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

The teenagers were already being detained in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility on unrelated charges, police said.

