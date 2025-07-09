Meth, Heroin, Cocaine: Four Busted at Secaucus Hotel, Police Say

On Thursday, July 3, at 12:04 a.m., officers observed two suspicious individuals at the hotel at 15 Meadowlands Pkwy, Secaucus police.

Dixie Taylor, a 25-year-old Flushing resident, was arrested after she had multiple outstanding warrants and was charged with being a fugitive from justice and possession of cocaine, police said.

Arthur James, a 43-year-old Chicago resident, was arrested and hit with multiple drug offenses and an additional charge after he gave cops false information, police said.

Jason Barry, a 48-year-old Ridgewood resident, was arrested and charged with possessing heroin, meth and cocaine, police said.

Amber Saccoccio, a 38-year-old Secaucus resident, was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth, police said.

