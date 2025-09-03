Driver Followed, Beaten, Hair Ripped Out In Secaucus Road Rage Attack: Police

Christian Estupinan, 28, of Secaucus, was taken into custody at Secaucus Police Headquarters on Paterson Plank Road on Tuesday, Aug. 26, for aggravated assault, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 6, near the intersection of Plaza Center and the Route 3 East service road. The victim told police another vehicle cut him off before pulling into the parking lot behind Bagel Buffet. When the victim approached the driver and asked, “What the hell?” a verbal argument ensued, Miller said.

The victim said the driver got out of his car and stated he wanted to fight. The victim left the scene and drove to Hagan Place, but the other driver followed him, Miller said.

Once there, the suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a closed fist, threw him to the ground, and grabbed him by the hair. The victim suffered injuries to his elbows, knees, and face, and told police portions of his hair were ripped out, Miller said.

A good Samaritan came out of a nearby home and struck the suspect several times in the head in an attempt to stop the attack, Miller said. After being hit five times, the suspect fled the scene.

Estupinan was issued a complaint summons and released from police custody, Miller said.

