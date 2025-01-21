Belleville Burglar Busted In Secaucus, Stole $3K From Trucks: Police

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, officers responded to a fenced in parking lot on Henry Street on a repot of a person, later identified as Luis Najera Mendoza, who broke into six trucks and stole their EZ Pass transponders and portable radios, valued at $3,000, Secaucus police said.

A search of Mendoza's residence turned up several of the stolen items, police said.

Mendoza is charged with two counts of burglary and theft of moveable property, police said. He was released pending a court appearance, police said.

