Overcast 67°

SHARE

Woman Critically Injured Man, 75, In Seaside Heights Hit-And-Run Crash: Prosecutors

A Seaside Park woman was accused of critically injuring an elderly man in a hit-and-run crash in Seaside Heights, authorities said.

Genell Mcinaw, 50, of Seaside Park, NJ, was accused of a hit-and-run crash in Seaside Heights, NJ, on September 23, 2024.

Genell Mcinaw, 50, of Seaside Park, NJ, was accused of a hit-and-run crash in Seaside Heights, NJ, on September 23, 2024.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Ocean County Jail
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Genell Mcinaw, 50, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury to another person, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan Jr. said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Seaside Heights police responded to a report of a man lying in the road near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. Officers found the 75-year-old unconscious with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition at the Neptune hospital.

Investigators said Mcinaw was driving a dark-colored sedan south on the Boulevard when she struck the man and left the area. She was arrested at her home and brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a court-approved blood draw.

Mcinaw was held in the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Seaside Heights-Seaside Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE