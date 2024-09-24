Woman Critically Injured Man, 75, In Seaside Heights Hit-And-Run Crash: Prosecutors

Genell Mcinaw, 50, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury to another person, Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael Nolan Jr. said in a news release on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Seaside Heights police responded to a report of a man lying in the road near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. Officers found the 75-year-old unconscious with serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition at the Neptune hospital.

Investigators said Mcinaw was driving a dark-colored sedan south on the Boulevard when she struck the man and left the area. She was arrested at her home and brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River for a court-approved blood draw.

Mcinaw was held in the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing.

