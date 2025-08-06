Seaside Heights Motorcyclist Killed In Parkway Crash: Njsp

Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to a crash on the southbound side of the Parkway near milepost 89.9 in Lakewood Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda CBR motorcycle and a Ford SUV were both traveling southbound when, in the area of milepost 89.9, "the Honda struck the rear of the Ford," Lebron said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Antonio Vinagre, 67, of Seaside Heights, was thrown from the bike and killed. No other injuries were reported.

Initial reports that the crash involved a police vehicle could not be verified.

The crash remains under investigation. "No additional information is available," Lebron said.

