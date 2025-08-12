Man Drowns In Seaside Heights After Swimmers Caught In Rip Tide: Sheriff

At 7 p.m., six people got caught in a rip tide prompting first responders to the scene, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said. The man was administered CPR before being taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief Tim Farrell told NJ.com.

No lifeguards were on duty, authorities said. The victim has not been identified. Three other people were hospitalized but were being treated and doing well, Farrell told NJ.com.

"We cannot stress it enough to stay out of the water at all times when lifeguards are off duty," the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said.

