Four-Year-Old Pulled From South Seaside Park Pool Dies On Labor Day: Investigators

A young boy died on Labor Day after he was pulled from an Ocean County swimming pool a few days earlier, authorities said.

The sign welcoming people to Seaside Park, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
The four-year-old was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 2, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release.

Berkeley Township police responded to "an accidental submersion" at a home in South Seaside Park at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Paramedics performed CPR on the boy before he was rushed to the Neptune hospital. 

The boy was originally listed in critical but stable condition before he died from his injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this child’s parents, family, and friends at this most difficult time," Billhimer said in a statement.

The Ocean County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene and with the investigation.

