Four Officers Lauded In Seaside Park Water Rescues

On Friday, Sept. 13, Seaside Park Class One Officers Dakota Giglio and Bryan Urspruch were conducting a quad patrol near Stockton Avenue Beach when they were flagged down for a swimmer in distress.

The swimmer, approximately one hundred feet out in the water, was rescued by Giglio and Urspruch, and later declined medical attention.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Class Two Officer Mason Kinlan and Class One Officer Luke Cox were conducting a quad patrol when they were dispatched to the 2nd Avenue Beach for two males stuck in a rip current. Both officers entered the water and were able to reach both males approximately 50 yards away from the shore.

Both officers were able to return the victims individually to shore with help of the Seaside Heights Fire Department. Both officers and one of the victims were transported to Community Medical Center for further evaluation. Both officers were later released after being treated.

Chief Boag and the Seaside Park Police Department would like to recognize these four officers, Officer Giglio, Officer Urspruch, Officer Kinlan and Officer Cox for acting above and beyond their duties with the intention to save lives.

Lifeguards not on duty after Labor Day weekend.

