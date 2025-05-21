DWI Driver 2X Legal Limit Indicted After Death Of Jersey Shore Restaurateur: Prosecutor

Genell Mcinaw, 51 is charged with vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m., Seaside Heights police responded to a report of a man lying in the road near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard, authorities said. Officers found Robert Popovics unconscious with serious injuries and he was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Popvocis died from his injuries on Friday, Nov. 1, authorities said. The 75-year-old was the owner of Shady Rest Restaurant on Atlantic City Boulevard in Bayville.

McInaw was later arrested at her home and her blood alcohol concentration was .187 during the crash, more than twice the legal limit of .08, authorities said.

