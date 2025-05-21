Overcast 54°

SHARE

DWI Driver 2X Legal Limit Indicted After Death Of Jersey Shore Restaurateur: Prosecutor

A Seaside Park woman was indicted by a grand jury in Ocean County on numerous charges on Wednesday, May 21, after she drove drunk and hit a restaurant owner and well-known fly fisherman before leaving the scene, authorities said.

Genell Mcinaw, 50, of Seaside Park, NJ, was charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Robert Popovics, 75, also from Seaside Park.

Genell Mcinaw, 50, of Seaside Park, NJ, was charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed Robert Popovics, 75, also from Seaside Park.

 Photo Credit: Ocean County Jail and Facebook - Shady Rest Restaurant
Sam Barron

Genell Mcinaw, 51 is charged with vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.,  Seaside Heights police responded to a report of a man lying in the road near the intersection of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard, authorities said. Officers found Robert Popovics unconscious with serious injuries and he was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Popvocis died from his injuries on Friday, Nov. 1, authorities said. The 75-year-old was the owner of Shady Rest Restaurant on Atlantic City Boulevard in Bayville.

McInaw was later arrested at her home and her blood alcohol concentration was .187 during the crash, more than twice the legal limit of .08, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Seaside Heights-Seaside Park and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE