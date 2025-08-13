Drowning Prompts Jersey Shore Town To Close Beach When Lifeguards Leave

The water will be blocked off using gates between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Vaz said, when lifeguards leave for the day, though exceptions will be made for surfers and fishermen. Access to the water may be restricted earlier if there is a potential dangerous current. Beaches typically open at 9 a.m.

Those who refuse to leave will be issued summonses, while anyone who becomes belligerent may be subject to arrest, Vaz said.

"Water has been very rough this year," Vaz said. "There have been numerous rescues on the shore. Let's do this as a precaution."

A man drowned at Webster Avenue Beach on Monday, Aug. 11, authorities said. At 7 p.m., six people got caught in a rip tide prompting first responders to the scene, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said. No lifeguards were on duty, authorities said. The victim has not been identified.

"We cannot stress it enough to stay out of the water at all times when lifeguards are off duty," the Ocean County Sheriff's Office said.

Yaz said this is the first time the borough is trying this but said the response from the community has been positive.

"We're being proactive," Yaz said. "We're getting people out of the water when it's dangerous."

