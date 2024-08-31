Boy, 4, Critical After Near-Drowning In South Seaside Park Swimming Pool: Police

Berkeley Township Police responded to a home in South Seaside Park on a report that a boy had been removed from a swimming pool and found to unresponsive around 3:30 p.m., Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Emergency life-saving techniques were performed on the child. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The incident is under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

