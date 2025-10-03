Beloved Seaside Heights Bartender Dies: Remembering Jimmy Hughes

Hughes died surrounded by his family, the restaurant said.

"Jimmy was a valued server and bartender at both Klee’s and Henry’s over the past few years, and he brought warmth, kindness, and laughter to so many," the restaurant said. "This sudden loss has deeply affected our entire Klee’s and Henry’s family. We will miss him dearly."

Henry's at Klee's was closed Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3 to give staff time to grieve, though Klee's remains open.

"We kindly ask for patience and understanding as we navigate this very difficult moment together," the restaurant said. "Please keep Jimmy’s family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers. He will forever be a part of our Klee’s and Henry’s family."

Tributes poured in for Hughes following his passing.

"All I see is his smiling face right now...Everytime we walked into Henry's he was happy," one commenter said. ♥️ "He is certainly the best of the best ♥️ and will forever remain in my heart ... my thoughts and prayers are with everyone at this difficult time ... May he rest in peace .. God Bless 🙏💙🙏 You will be missed my friend."

"This is so sad," another commenter said. "He was such a nice person, always smiling. Rest in peace Jimmy. Sending condolences to his family as well as his Klee’s family."

Bob Hughes, Jimmy's brother, thanked people for their tributes.

"It’s a blessing to read words from people I’ve never met, but who clearly knew Jim and felt his love," Hughes said. "He had a gift for making the ordinary feel fun, and I’m grateful you got to experience that part of him."

Funeral details have not been publicly released.

