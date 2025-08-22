Fair 75°

SHARE

Massive Waves, Dangerous Rip Currents Slam Jersey Shore After Hurricane Erin

Massive waves and dangerous rip currents battered the Jersey Shore in the wake of Hurricane Erin, leaving parts of multiple towns under water and prompting rescues Thursday night, Aug. 21.

Sea Isle City Beach Patrol shared photos of the ocean Friday morning.

Sea Isle City Beach Patrol shared photos of the ocean Friday morning.

 Photo Credit: Sea Isle City Beach Patrol
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Flooding hit Margate City and Sea Isle City especially hard, officials said.

On Friday morning, Aug. 22, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol warned that “Hurricane Erin is causing hazardous surf conditions. Sea Isle is experiencing larger than normal wave heights and strong rip currents. Currently all ocean-related activities are prohibited until further notice. We will be monitoring surf conditions throughout the day. If conditions improve we will open the water to bathing.”

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the ocean and stay alert for emergency updates.

to follow Daily Voice Sea Isle City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE