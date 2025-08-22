Massive Waves, Dangerous Rip Currents Slam Jersey Shore After Hurricane Erin

Flooding hit Margate City and Sea Isle City especially hard, officials said.

On Friday morning, Aug. 22, the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol warned that “Hurricane Erin is causing hazardous surf conditions. Sea Isle is experiencing larger than normal wave heights and strong rip currents. Currently all ocean-related activities are prohibited until further notice. We will be monitoring surf conditions throughout the day. If conditions improve we will open the water to bathing.”

Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the ocean and stay alert for emergency updates.

