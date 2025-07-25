Woman Killed In Fanwood Fire: Police

At 1:37 a.m., officers and firefighters responded to a report of a residential fire with a person trapped on Kempshall Terrace, Fanwood police said. First responders were unale to gain entry into the home due to the intensity of the blaze, police said.

A neighbor attempted to rescue the occupant from the home but sustained significant burn injuries during the attempt, police said.. The injured neighbor was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The woman has not been identified, police said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Union County Arson Investigators and the Union County Sheriff's Office Identification Crime Scene Unit, police said.

