Scotch Plains Dad Dies In Crash, $150K Raised For Widow, Children

Born in New York and raised in Mountain Lakes, Brian was a Rutgers graduate who built a two-decade career in medical device sales with Bausch and Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, and most recently RxSight, his obituary says.

“Brian was a valued member of the RxSight team, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in medical device sales and a deep commitment to his work,” a GoFundMe created by colleague Heather Spiri reads.

Brian was deeply involved in the Scotch Plains community as a baseball and soccer coach and supporter of local schools, according to his obituary. He was remembered for his humor, warmth, and generosity, as well as his passion for Rutgers, the Yankees, Knicks, Giants, and music from The Beatles to The Clash, his obituary says.

Sadness spread on social media in the wake of Benson's death.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Oliver, and his brother, Russell. He is survived by his wife, Jaime, and their children, Molly, 11, Russell, 8, and Jack, 6; his mother, Marie, and extended family, according to his obituary.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood, followed by a funeral Mass Monday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew the Apostle Church in Scotch Plains, his obituary says.

The fundraiser for his family had raised $150,000 as of Saturday, Sept. 20, according to the GoFundMe.

