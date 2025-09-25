Remembering Nico: Scholarship Will Keep Legacy Of Scotch Plains Teen Alive After Crash

Nico Lombardi died after his electric bicycle collided with a commercial vehicle at Mountain and Mountainview avenues around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, according to Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo and a GoFundMe launched for his family. Nico was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where he died, authorities said.

According to his obituary on the Rossi Funeral Home website, Nico began his education at Evergreen Elementary School and was an eighth grader at Malcolm E. Nettingham Middle School.

"Nico’s greatest passion was his family and friends. Whether he was playing basketball, gaming online, riding bikes, or just hanging out around town, he was happiest surrounded by those he loved," the campaign reads.

"He played with both SPF-PAL Travel Basketball and a close-knit AAU team of friends out of Hoop Heaven. He especially loved playing NBA2K with his buddies and spending countless hours shooting hoops at Forest Road Park. Nico also cherished family vacations and time spent at the beach, making joyful memories."The accident has left the Scotch Plains-Fanwood community heartbroken. As of press time, more than $123,000 had been raised to support Nico’s family.

The Lombardi family is working with Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School to establish a basketball scholarship in Nico’s name, the campaign says.

“Nico had an incredible love for the game of basketball, and this scholarship will honor his memory by supporting student athletes who share that same love for the sport,” the campaign reads. The family also plans to make donations to the Police Athletic League (PAL) in his honor.

Nico is survived by his parents, Elio and Jen, and siblings, Elio and Demi. Click here to view the campaign and here for service details.

