Gavin Rogers was last seen at 10 p.m. wearing a navy polo shirt, khaki shorts, green shoes and black frame prescription glasses, Scotch Plains police He was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 19

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dilollo of the Scotch Plains Police Department at 908-322-7100 ext. 114 or the main police number at 908-322-7100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scotch Plains-Fanwood and receive free news updates.