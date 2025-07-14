Bomb Threat At NJ JCC Unfounded, Summer Camp Evacuated: Scotch Plains Police

JCC staff contacted officers after receiving an e-mail indicating that explosive devices had been planted at the facility and were set to detonate, Scotch Plains police said. Officers immediately responded to the scene and the JCC was evacuated, police said.

Summer camps were placed in a secure nearby location while the facility was searched. The Union County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit conducted a thorough sweep of the building for explosive materials, police said.

No explosives were located, and the building was deemed safe, police said. The parking lot was reopened, and officers assisted in the orderly return of staff and campers to the JCC, police said.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to identify the source of the threat, police said. There is no indication of any ongoing danger to the community, police said.

