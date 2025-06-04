Sayreville Strip Club Owners Admit to Running House of Prostitution: AG

Doreen Acciardi and her husband, Anthony Acciardi Sr., owners of XXXV Club on Route 35 pleaded guilty to maintaining a nuisance through maintaining a house of prostitution and failure to pay income tax, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

An investigation into the strip club revealed that it doubled as a house of prostitution and that dancers performed sexual acts on patrons in the VIP rooms, Platkin said. Certain defendants largely failed to report the proceeds of the unlawful prostitution operation as taxable income, Platkin said.

The Acciardis agreed to jointly pay $705,000 in back taxes owed, while $420,000 in cash that was seized by law enforcement during their investigation will be forfeited and applied to the tax settlement, Platkin said.

Per the terms of a plea agreement, Anthony Acciardi Sr. is expected to be sentenced to three years of probation supervision and Doreen Acciardi to two years of probation supervision, Platkin said.

The club pleaded guilty to engaging in the operation of a sexually oriented business, Platkin said. Per the agreement, XXXV Club will be subject to independent monitoring for a period of five years beginning Jan. 1, 2025 and terminating Jan. 1, 2030. XXXV Club must be accessible to the monitor via closed-circuit television and in-person inspections at all times, Platkin said.

Acciboys, LLC, which owned ATMs in the club, and owned by Anthony Acciardi, Jr and Stephen Acciardi alsopleaded guilty to maintaining a nuisance through maintaining a house of prostitution (a 4th-degree crime).

Anthony, Jr. and Stephen along with two club employees will be admitted to the pretrial intervention program for a period of three years and must pay mandatory fines and penalties, Platkin said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sayreville and receive free news updates.