Sayreville Man, 22, Killed In Shooting, Police Searching For Suspect: Prosecutors

Jeremiah Brown, 22, died in the shooting in Sayreville on Tuesday, Aug. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release.

Officers responded to a 911 call about the shooting on Swider Drive at around 9:49 p.m. Police found Brown with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the shooting as of press time.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that could help investigators should call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289 or the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444.

