Sayreville Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt, 4 Jersey City Suspects Arrested

The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Rhode Street, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, when the resident reported multiple individuals attempting to enter his home through a back window, Sayreville police said. The suspects were apparently targeting the homeowner’s luxury vehicle, authorities said.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, but the resident provided detailed descriptions. Officers canvassed the area and found four individuals walking on Main Street near Stacey Avenue. Upon approach, one suspect fled on foot, while three were taken into custody. The fourth suspect was later found hiding inside a getaway vehicle, which was impounded.

The suspects were identified as Michael Jones, 26, Keeshawn Browning, 31, Rashad Lewis, 26, and a 16-year-old juvenile, all from Jersey City.

Michael Jones was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, defacement of a weapon, eluding, and use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense.

Keeshawn Browning was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense.

Rashad Lewis was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, defacement of a weapon, and use of a 17-year-old or younger to commit a criminal offense. The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with burglary.

The adult suspects were transported to the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center, and the juvenile was taken to the Middlesex County Department of Youth Services.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sayreville and receive free news updates.