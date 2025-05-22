Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Sayreville: Prosecutor

At 4:51 a.m., Sayreville police responded to the northbound side of Edson Bridge on Route 9 after Jamal Ebron was struck by a Hyundai Kona driven by an Old Bridge resident, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.

Ebron's tractor trailer was disabled in the right lane and he was standing outside the vehicle attempting to repair the truck when he was hit by the Hyundai, authorities said. Ebron was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sayreville and receive free news updates.