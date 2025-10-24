On Tuesday, Oct. 21, at approximately 2:02 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker.

When officers arrived, they found Dhirubhai A. Patel, a 72-year-old homeless man, unresponsive. Patel was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The death remains under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area to contact Detective George Lestruck Jr. of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-525-5400 ext. 5405 or Detective Ryan Kirsh of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3711, the prosecutor’s office said.

