Death Of South Carolina Woman Under Investigation: Middlesex County Prosecutor

A 64-year-old South Carolina woman died after being found unresponsive in Sayreville on Monday, Aug. 18, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Sayreville PD
At 9:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman at at a residence in Skytop Gardens and found Shirley Thompson, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not say if foul play was suspected.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective George Lestuck Jr. of the Sayreville Police Department at 732- 727-4444 or Detective Javier Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4272.

