18-Year-Old Killed Man, 22, In Sayreville Shooting: Prosecutors

Daniel Adediran, 18, was arrested in the case, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a news release on Friday, Aug. 30. Jeremiah Brown, 22, died in the shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Sayreville police responded to a 911 call about the shooting on Swider Drive at around 9:49 p.m. Officers found Brown with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Adediran knew Brown and the shooting wasn't a "random act of violence."

Adediran was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 28. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Adediran was held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center to await a detention hearing.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that could help investigators should call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3289 or the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444.

