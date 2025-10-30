These Are NJ's Top 10 Best Elementary, Middle Schools For 2025, New Rankings Say

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, announced its 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools list on Tuesday, Oct. 28. The report includes about 47,000 public elementary schools and 23,000 middle schools ranked at the state and district levels, with charter schools evaluated as a separate category, according to the publication.

Rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education, the report said. To qualify for district-level recognition, at least two top-performing schools must rank within the top 75 percent of overall state results. Click here for more on methodology.

New Jersey’s top-ranked elementary schools are:

No. 1: School 28 in Paterson

No. 2: Cornelia F. Bradford School in Jersey City

No. 3: Princeton Charter School

No. 4: Washington Elementary School in Westfield

No. 5: Forrestdale School in Rumson

No. 6: Wyoming School in Millburn

No. 7: Deerfield School in Short Hills

No. 8: Alexander Hamilton School in Glen Rock

No. 9: Sara Gilmore Academy in Union City

No. 10: Wildwood Elementary School in Mountain Lakes

New Jersey’s highest-ranking middle schools include:

No. 1: Infinity Institute in Jersey City

No. 2: School 28 in Paterson

No. 3: Upper School in Englewood Cliffs

No. 4: Princeton Charter School

No. 5: Mendham Township Middle School

No. 6: Ho-Ho-Kus Public School

No. 7: Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School in Somerset

No. 8: Hatikvah International Academy Charter School in East Brunswick

No. 9: Brookside School in Allendale

No. 10: Forrestdale School in Rumson

U.S. News & World Report describes itself as the “global authority in education rankings.”

Click here for the complete rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Salem and receive free news updates.