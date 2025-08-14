Salem Scooter Rider Critical After Struck By Millville DWI Driver: Bridgeton PD

At 8:39 p.m., officers responded to Route 49 and S. East Avenue after a vehicle operated by Emanuel Perez-Garcia, a 32-year-old Millville resident, struck the person on a motorized scooter, Bridgeton police said.

The crash caused the scooterist to be thrown from the vehicle and lose consciousness, police said.

The scooter rider was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Garcia was charged with DWI and is being lodged at the Cumberland County Jail on unrelated warrants, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Salem and receive free news updates.