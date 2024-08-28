Quinton Man Asked To Move Trailer Months Before Elmer Dad Died Crashing Into It, Troopers Say

Peter Pino, 37, died in the crash in Quinton Township at around 10:01 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The Elmer man was traveling east on Lawrence Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Pequea machine trailer parked in the east travel lane.

Pino was ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned and went off the left side of the road. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Troopers asked the trailer owner several times to move it off Lawrence Road, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The first request came one day after the trailer caught fire on Saturday, June 1.

Troopers returned to the owner's property several times afterward to ask him to move the now-disabled trailer. The owner said he would fix and move the trailer once he received the police and fire reports to submit to his insurance.

The trailer owner also said he would move reflective placards to make it more visible. Troopers tried to contact him in late June to say that the report was ready and that the trailer should be moved.

State police haven't identified the trailer owner and no charges have been announced. The trailer was removed from the scene after the deadly crash.

Pino was the owner of a concrete masonry business called Solid Design Concrete. The company's website said Pino graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

The father of three was also a volunteer coach with the Elmer Little League.

A GoFundMe page in Pino's memory raised more than $96,600 from at least 851 donations as of Wednesday, Aug. 28.

