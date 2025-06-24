Nj-puerto Rico Cocaine Ring: 18 People Arrested, Prosecutors Say

Over the course of a two-month investigation, authorities connected cocaine suppliers from Puerto Rico to distributors operating in Salem City and Mount Holly for distribution of cocaine along the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The arrests led to a “record-breaking seizure of narcotics,” authorities said.
The 18 people arrested and charged with narcotics offenses are:
Ramon Bentley, Jr., 48, of Salem
Diego Cruz-Corchado, 28, of Isabela, Puerto Rico
Gabriel Lopez, 28, of Mount Holly
Abner Martinez-Barreto, 28, of Isabela, Puerto Rico
Carlos Lebron, 51, of Isabela, Puerto Rico
David Jackson, 47, of Salem
Timothy Taylor, 46, of Salem
Robert Thomas, 74, of Pennsville
Michael Washington, 65, of Salem
Khalid Roots, 37, of Salem
Kevin Turner, 41, of Salem
Lawrence Moore, 34, of Salem
Carlos Vasquez, 24, of Mount Holly
Angel Rivera-Gonzalez, 29, of Willimantic, Connecticut
Adrianna Piserchia, 21, of Mount Holly
Tanisha Badillo-Vazquez, 26, of Mount Holly
Meraris Lopez-Adorno, 25, of Mount Holly
Belgica Marroquin, 31, of Trenton
Click here to follow Daily Voice Salem and receive free news updates.