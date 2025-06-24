Nj-puerto Rico Cocaine Ring: 18 People Arrested, Prosecutors Say

Over the course of a two-month investigation, authorities connected cocaine suppliers from Puerto Rico to distributors operating in Salem City and Mount Holly for distribution of cocaine along the East Coast from New Jersey to Massachusetts, the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The arrests led to a “record-breaking seizure of narcotics,” authorities said.

The 18 people arrested and charged with narcotics offenses are:

Ramon Bentley, Jr., 48, of Salem

Diego Cruz-Corchado, 28, of Isabela, Puerto Rico

Gabriel Lopez, 28, of Mount Holly

Abner Martinez-Barreto, 28, of Isabela, Puerto Rico

Carlos Lebron, 51, of Isabela, Puerto Rico

David Jackson, 47, of Salem

Timothy Taylor, 46, of Salem

Robert Thomas, 74, of Pennsville

Michael Washington, 65, of Salem

Khalid Roots, 37, of Salem

Kevin Turner, 41, of Salem

Lawrence Moore, 34, of Salem

Carlos Vasquez, 24, of Mount Holly

Angel Rivera-Gonzalez, 29, of Willimantic, Connecticut

Adrianna Piserchia, 21, of Mount Holly

Tanisha Badillo-Vazquez, 26, of Mount Holly

Meraris Lopez-Adorno, 25, of Mount Holly

Belgica Marroquin, 31, of Trenton

