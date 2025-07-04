Fair 84°

74-Year-Old NJ Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 347, State Police Say

A 74-year-old man from Woodbine was killed in a head-on crash early Friday, July 4 on Route 347 in Cumberland County, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the scene at 12:04 a.m. near milepost 2.8 in Maurice River Township, Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a Toyota Matrix northbound on the highway when he crossed the centerline and slammed head-on into a Ram pickup truck, Marchan said.

The Toyota driver sustained fatal injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The driver of the Ram had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

