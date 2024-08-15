'Devastating Loss': Elmer Dad, Masonry Business Owner Dies After Motorcycle Crash In Quinton

Peter Pino, 37, was killed in the crash in Quinton Township, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday, Aug. 15. The crash happened at around 10:01 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Investigators said Pino was traveling east on Lawrence Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he crashed into the back of a Pequea machine trailer parked in the east travel lane. He was ejected from the motorcycle when it overturned and went off the left side of the road.

Pino was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

A GoFundMe page in Pino's memory raised more than $76,500 from at least 679 donations as of Thursday, Aug. 15.

"Pete was close to his parents, siblings, and was devoted to his wife and three children," wrote fundraiser organizer Kathleen Stubbs. "Although [Pino's wife] Toni has a lot of support from family and friends, it would be a blessing for her to grieve without the financial burden of the hospital bills that have accrued while Pete was fighting for his life."

Pino owned Solid Design Concrete, a masonry business working in Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties. The company's website said he graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

Before starting his own business, Pino spent five years as a turbine engineer at PSEG Nuclear.

"Despite achieving success in the technical realm, Peter pursued his passion for hands-on work and established SDC," the company's website said. "His goal: to craft enduring structures by combining technical expertise with personal dedication."

Pino was also a coach with Elmer Little League and president Anthony D'Agostino said he was heartbroken.

"Pete was a wonderful coach and person," D'Agostino said in a post in the league's Facebook group. "His passing is a devastating loss for his family and our community."

Troopers said the crash remained under investigation.

You can click here to see the GoFundMe page for Peter Pino.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Salem and receive free news updates.