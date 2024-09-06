Overcast 69°

Officer Hospitalized After 'Overnight Incident' In Rumson, Police Union Says (Developing)

An officer was hospitalized after what was only described as an "overnight incident" in Rumson, a police union said.

A cruiser for the Borough of Rumson (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Borough of Rumson Police Department
Chris Spiker
The officer was recovering at a hospital, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association posted on Twitter at 8:21 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Rumson police issued an alert at 5:26 a.m. about an investigation near the intersection of Rumson Road and Avenue of Two Rivers. The scene is about three-quarters of a mile from West Park.

Police didn't describe the nature of the investigation as of press time. People were asked to avoid the area.

