Few Details Released After Fair Haven Officer Shoots Man In Rumson

Police responded to burglary reports in Rumson near the intersection of Avenue of Two Rivers and Shrewsbury Drive at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release.

A Fair Haven officer found two suspects driving in a vehicle and fired their gun at them. A 27-year-old Newark man was shot and brought to a nearby hospital.

The names of the officer and the man who was shot haven't been released. The suspect was expected to survive his injuries.

The officer who shot the man wasn't injured but was also brought to a hospital as a precaution.

"We have become aware of a degree of misinformation about this incident that has been circulating on social media and online, and we urge the public and the media to avoid speculation until this investigation has determined the relevant facts with certainty," Santiago said in a statement. "I have every confidence that the detectives from our professional responsibility unit and major crimes bureau will continue to investigate this incident in a meticulous and objective manner. More information about this incident will be released as it becomes available."

The state Office of the Attorney General was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 800-533-7443.

