Roxbury Native, Powerlifter Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Florida

Kuryla's father, Joe, owns The Shipping Grounds at 276 E. Main St. in Denville.

"Many of us know Joe from his iconic black hat and perpetual smile that one is always greeted with upon entering the Shipping Grounds," Andrew Allen, who organized the fundraiser, said. "Joe is always there to help with whatever you need, everything from a postage stamp to sending a delicate vintage piece of furniture to a family member in another country."

Kuryla competed in several powerlifting competitions, with a personal best raw deadlift of 628.3 lbs. As of Thursday, April 24, more than $6,716 has been raised through the fundraiser.

A funeral mass for Kuryla will be held on Monday, May 12 at Holy Name of Jesus in Indialantic. Florida. To view the fundraiser, click here.

