Prostitution Bust: Cops Raid Roxbury Spa Where NY Man Ran Sex-For-Cash Scheme, Sheriff Says

Bumsuk Lee, 67, of Flushing, NY, was charged after investigators determined he operated New Paradise Spa, located at 967 Route 46 in the Kenvil section of Roxbury, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

Lee operated an illicit massage business at the New Paradise Spa and received proceeds that were generated as a result of sex acts performed at the business by various employees, Carroll said.

On Thursday, July 24, Roxbury Police executed a search warrant at both the business and Lee’s residence in Flushing, with help from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Items indicative of prostitution and a large amount of cash were collected, the prosecutor’s office said.

Lee was charged with money laundering (a second-degree crime) and promoting prostitution (a third-degree crime). He was detained by the NYPD and is currently being held at Riker’s Island pending extradition to New Jersey.

Also charged was Sujin "Rose" Huh, 43, who authorities say engaged in prostitution at the spa. She was issued a summons complaint for a disorderly persons offense.

Numerous agencies participated in the investigation, including the Roxbury Township Police Department, NYPD Queens Vice Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

