At 6:13 p.m., Roxbury police responded to a report of a cyclist struck by a Kia Soul on Route 46 eastbound, near Berkshire Valley Road, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Juan Rodriguez was found conscious with a suspected head injury, authorities said. Rodriguez was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where he died overnight, authorities said;

The Kia driver remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation. authorities said. No charges have been filed against the driver, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

