Cyclist Seriously Hurt In Route 10 Roxbury Crash, Prosecutor Says

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. Monday, June 16, near Hillside Avenue, according to Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab.

Police say a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling east on Route 10 when it hit the cyclist, who was crossing the roadway. The cyclist was taken to Morristown Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured and remained on scene, Knab said.

The crash is under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and the Roxbury Police Department. No additional information was immediately available.

