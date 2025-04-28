NULL 61°

1 Dead When Passenger Van Plows Into Tree In Roxbury, Prosecutor Says

One person was killed in a crash involving a passenger early Monday morning, April 28 in Morris County, authorities said.

Police tape.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza UNF News for Daily Voice (EXCLUSIVE)
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Roxbury police officers responding to Howard Boulevard at Mt. Arlington Road found a 2003 Chevy Express that had struck a tree around 5:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office said.

A passenger in the van was pronounced dead immediately following the crash. The driver was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Roxbury Police Department, and Morris County Sheriff's Office. No further information is available at this time.

