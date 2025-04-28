1 Dead When Passenger Van Plows Into Tree In Roxbury, Prosecutor Says

Roxbury police officers responding to Howard Boulevard at Mt. Arlington Road found a 2003 Chevy Express that had struck a tree around 5:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office said.

A passenger in the van was pronounced dead immediately following the crash. The driver was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Roxbury Police Department, and Morris County Sheriff's Office. No further information is available at this time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Roxbury-Mount Arlington and receive free news updates.