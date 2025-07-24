Roseland Surgeon Has License Suspended After Disfiguring Patient: AG

Dr. David Greuner, who practiced general, thoracic and vascular surgery in Roseland and West Caldwell initially lost his license amid allegations his “inability or unwillingness to grasp the very fundamentals of vascular surgery and the practice of medicine in general” made him a clear and imminent danger to the public, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Three patients suffered severe complication soon after undergoing catheter embolization procedures that required emergency surgeries, followed by days and weeks of hospitalization, Platkin said. Greuner is not trained in vascular safety, Platkin said.

One patient suffered necrosis of the rectal tissue during a catheter embolization in her pelvic area, which necessitated the surgical removal of her rectum and part of her colon, Platkin said. She now requires an ostomy bag to empty her bowels, Platkin said.

According to Law.com, Greuner reached a $3.65 million settlement with the woman.

Two other patients needed emergency surgery following Greuner’s botched procedure, causing pain and some loss of sensation and/or function, requiring extensive reconstructive wound care, Platkin said. The condition of one patient was so severe that she faced the risk of leg amputation, Platkin said.

That woman sued Greuner, settling for $3.36 million after he performed 11 unnecessary, embolization procedures, according to Law.com. She continues to suffer from nerve pain, requires daily medication, and faces permanent scarring and functional loss, Law.com reported.

If Greuner’s license is ever reinstated, he must pay a $25,000 civil penalty and reimburse the state $76,770 for investigative costs and attorney’s fees.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Roseland-Essex Fells and receive free news updates.