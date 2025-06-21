Roseland Officer Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Commuter Bus: Source

The Roseland crash happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Livingston Avenue and Becker Farm Road, according to Mayor James Spango. Photos from the scene show a seriously wrecked police car and NJ Transit bus.

The officer was taken to UMDNJ for treatment, Spango said in a public statement.

“Surgery was successfully performed on the involved officer Friday night,” Spango said in an update Saturday morning. “Although the officer's condition is improving, it is still serious.”

The Borough thanked the community for their support and asked residents to “continue to keep the officer and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Daily Voice has reached out to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office for details on the crash investigation.

