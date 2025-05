A ticket sold in Roseland matched all six balls in the Pick-6 jackpot drawing on Thursday, May 22, winning $5.9 million, New Jersey's third largest jackpot of 2025.

The ticket was purchased at an Exxon on Eagle Rock Avenue. The winning numbers were 20, 21, 30, 31, 42 and 44.

