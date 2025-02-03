Shallow Fog 21°

SHARE

Wrong-Way DUI Driver Kills PA Man On Route 80 In Rockaway: Police, Court Records

A 31-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed by a wrong-way intoxicated driver on Route 80 early Sunday, Feb. 2, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Victor Peters of Parsippany is facing a litany of charges.

Victor Peters of Parsippany is facing a litany of charges.

 Photo Credit: NJ Courts
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Victor Peters, 45, of Parsippany was heading east in the westbound lanes of Route 80 in a Mercedes SUV in Rockaway Township when he struck a Ford pickup truck driven by Destinn McKnight around 2:20 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

McKnight died while Peters was seriously injured, Marchan said. 

Records show Peters has been charged with a slew of motor vehicle offenses including DUI, reckless driving, careless driving, wrong way on one-way street, failure to have inspection, vehicle in unsafe condition, unsafe operation of vehicle, open container of alcohol or unsealed cannabis in motor vehicle, and more.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

to follow Daily Voice Rockaway and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE