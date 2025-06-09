Morris Knolls Teacher, 35, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student She Tutored: Prosecutor

Alyssa Perry, of Rockaway Township, a teacher at Morris Knolls High School, became the center of an investigation when school administrators reported her inappropriate behavior to Denville police in March, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

Perry, who is suspended from the school, was charged on Friday, June 6, with two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

At Morris Knolls, Perry served as cheerleading coach, according to the district's website. A math teacher, she began teaching at the high school in 2018, according to the high school newspaper, the Hilltopper. She graduated Rutgers University with a degree in mathematics and later earned her Masters in Math Education, the Hilltopper said.

Perry has been released under pre-trial supervision, authorities said. She is barred from having contact with the victim or the school, and is not allowed contact with any student, authorities said. She is due back in court in July, authorities said.

